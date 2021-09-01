Border guard found decapitated two days after ISIS kidnapped him 

Shafaq News / The Iraqi security forces found today evening, the decapitated body of a member of the Border Guard forces, two days after he was kidnapped near the Iraqi-Syrian borders.

A source in the Iraqi border guards within Al-Qaim district, west of al-Anbar, told Shafaq News agency that the soldier was kidnapped by ISIS terrorists two days ago.

Last Monday, a security source told Shafaq News agency that a border guard was killed another was injured and a third went missing following a double attack in western Iraq.