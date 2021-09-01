Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Border guard found decapitated two days after ISIS kidnapped him 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-01T21:51:29+0000
Border guard found decapitated two days after ISIS kidnapped him 

Shafaq News / The Iraqi security forces found today evening, the decapitated body of a member of the Border Guard forces, two days after he was kidnapped near the Iraqi-Syrian borders.

 A source in the Iraqi border guards within Al-Qaim district, west of al-Anbar, told Shafaq News agency that the soldier was kidnapped by ISIS terrorists two days ago.

 Last Monday, a security source told Shafaq News agency that a border guard was killed another was injured and a third went missing following a double attack in western Iraq.

related

PMF finds an ISIS hostile, seizes weapons and documents

Date: 2021-07-09 11:48:45
PMF finds an ISIS hostile, seizes weapons and documents

Iraq receives $10 million worth of military equipment from the US-led Coalition

Date: 2021-03-20 17:35:44
Iraq receives $10 million worth of military equipment from the US-led Coalition

Five ISIS terrorists arrested in Baghdad and Saladin

Date: 2021-02-27 08:25:20
Five ISIS terrorists arrested in Baghdad and Saladin

Four ISIS terrorists arrested in two separate operations in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-21 09:40:05
Four ISIS terrorists arrested in two separate operations in Kirkuk

One killed and three injured in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-08-29 21:25:42
One killed and three injured in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Iraqi soldier injured in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2021-04-30 21:03:31
Iraqi soldier injured in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Nineveh MPs collect signatures to prevent the transfer of Iraqi ISIS families from Syria to their governorate

Date: 2020-02-20 12:01:02
Nineveh MPs collect signatures to prevent the transfer of Iraqi ISIS families from Syria to their governorate

One ISIS member killed in Makhoul Mountains

Date: 2020-12-05 12:00:24
One ISIS member killed in Makhoul Mountains