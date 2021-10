Shafaq News/ A security source reported that a person was injured in an explosion targeting the house of a leader in al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF).

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a grenade exploded this evening, targeting the house of the commander of the 33rd Brigade in the PMF in Al-Shula area, in Baghdad.

He added that the commander's brother and another person were injured in the explosion.