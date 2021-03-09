Bomb explodes in Nasiriyah

Shafaq News / An official security source reported that a handmade bomb exploded in Nasiriyah, southern Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News agency that an explosive device, placed near a citizen's house in Souk Al-Shuyoukh district in Nasiriyah, exploded.

No causalities were registered.

The areas of southern Iraq often witness tribal conflicts in which different light and medium weapons are used.

Many people in Iraq, especially in the central and southern governorates, resort to the tribes to solve the disputes that occur between them.

However, the tribal settlement may not lead to a solution, which pushes the conflict parties to claim revenge, which may last for years accompanied by renewed clashes from time to time.