Bodyguards of a former parliament speaker injured in an armed attack

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-04T20:31:16+0000

Shafaq News/ Two members of a former parliament speaker personal protection team were injured in an armed attack targeting their vehicle in Diyala. A source told Shafaq News Agency that two officers who serve in the personal protection staff of Iraq's former parliament speaker, Salim al-Jubouri, were injured in an armed attack in al-Miqdadiyah, 40 kilometers to the northeast of Baquba. "The attack resulted in minor injuries, and the two officials were discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment," the source continued, "security forces started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident."

