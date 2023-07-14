Body of Farmer Kidnapped By ISIS Found in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ A farmer's body was discovered on Friday in the southwest region of Kirkuk Governorate, days after he was abducted, according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the victim, who had been reported missing since July 10, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in various parts of his body in the Wadi Zghaitoon area.

The source revealed that the deceased, originally from Diyala, worked at an orchard in the Al-Mansiyya village of the Al-Rashad district, located southwest of Kirkuk. ISIS kidnaped him.

Despite six years since the al-Rashad district's liberation from the extremist organization's clutches, perilous hideouts of ISIS remain in the area's villages, posing a persistent threat to local security.