Bloody ISIS attack kills 11 Iraqi soldiers in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-21T05:52:39+0000
Bloody ISIS attack kills 11 Iraqi soldiers in Diyala

Shafaq News / A violent ISIS attack on the outskirts of Diyala resulted in 11 deaths from the Iraqi army, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that more than ten terrorists attacked an army headquarters, west of al-Azim district, killing 11 soldiers.

Reinforcements were brought to the site of the incident, and the bodies were evacuated, according to the source.

Areas on the outskirts of Diyala are constantly subjected to terrorist attacks, due to the security gaps between Diyala and Saladin.

