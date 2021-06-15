Report

Blocs in the Parliament halt the questioning of the Finance Minister, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-15T12:01:31+0000
Blocs in the Parliament halt the questioning of the Finance Minister, MP says

Shafaq News/ MP of the Parliamentary Committee for Economics and Investment said that Parliamentary blocs are halting the questioning of the Minister of Finance, Ali Allawi, and the Governor of the Central Bank, Mustafa Mukheef.

Committee Member, MP Nada Shakir Jawdat, said, "Some MPs demanded hosting and questioning the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Central Bank after the devaluation of the dinar and the subsequent rise of commodity prices recently." 

"Some blocs halt and delay the questioning of the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Central Bank. Those blocs are liable for the unleashed exchange rates that exceeded 150,000 dinars to 100 dollars." 

"The devaluation and rising prices burdened the citizens, especially the families with limited income," she said.

