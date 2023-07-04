Bloc proposes law banning homosexuality

Shafaq News / Iraqi Parliamentary Bloc Al-Sanad Al-Wataniyah addressed a letter to the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammed Al-Halboosi, regarding the proposed law "Prohibition of Homosexuality."

The official letter, issued by Deputy Murtada Al-Saadi and directed to the Speaker of the Parliament, bore the title "Proposed Law: Prohibition of Homosexuality." It stated that based on the provisions of Article 2 of the Constitution and Article 121 of the Internal Regulations of the Parliament, numbered one for the year 2022, they have attached the proposed law prohibiting homosexuality, accompanied by the signatures of the deputies, for the purpose of presenting it to the agenda of the Parliament for the first reading in the second legislative session.