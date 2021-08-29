Blinken to Salih: Defeat-ISIS mission is still underway

Shafaq News/ The "Defeat-ISIS" mission is not over yet, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, over a phone call on Saturday, shedding light on a new phase based on Iraqi capabilities solely.

According to a readout issued by the U.S. Department of State, Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. government’s "long-term commitment" to a "strong, stable, and prosperous Iraq".

He expressed his belief that a long-term, deep, multifaceted, and strategic partnership with Iraq serves the American people.

The U.S. Secretary reiterated that the "Defeat-ISIS mission is not over" but is "shifting to a new phase based on the enhanced capabilities of the Iraqi Security Forces."

"The United States, as leader of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, and part of the NATO Mission to Iraq, will continue to train, advise, and enable Iraqi forces," Blinken asserted.

The Secretary also praised the Government of Iraq’s efforts to hold free and fair elections on October 10, noting the U.S. government’s support for the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq’s (UNAMI) elections monitoring team and the European Union’s observation mission.