Blinken says he thinks air strikes send important message to Iran-backed militias

Date: 2021-06-28T15:08:48+0000

Shafaq News/ The United States took necessary and appropriate action when it launched air strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, sending a strong and important message, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, Reuters reported. "We took necessary, appropriate, deliberate action that is designed to limit the risk of escalation, but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message," Blinken told reporters in Rome.

