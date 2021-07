Shafaq News/ Firefighting teams were able to extinguish a fire that erupted in the International Police (Interpol) earlier today, Wednesday, al-Muthanna Governorate, South of Iraq.

The head of the Civil Defense Directorate in al-Muthanna, Brigadier Muhammad Jasem, told Shafaq News agency that the directorate dispatched two teams to control the blazes.

"The fire resulted in huge damages," the source said, "the cause of the fire tee remains Unidentified until the moment."