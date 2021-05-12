Report

Blazes caused +5 billion dinar losses in a southern governorate

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-12T13:16:12+0000
Shafaq News/ A southern governorate inflicted more than five million dinars losses from fires in Agricultural lands in the past two years.

A source in the Civil Defense in al-Muthanna governorate said, "2990 fires erupted in Samawa city and its suburbs over the past 17 months: 2339 last year and 651 in 2021 [so far]."

"Material losses last year are valued at 3.448 billion dinars. In the current year, it amounted to 1.817 billion dinars."

"All those fires are controlled. No human casualties were registered in the governorate."

