Biker dies following fire exchange with a Baghdad security patrol

Shafaq News/ A biker succumbed to his injuries following an armed confrontation with a security force on patrol duty earlier today, Sunday.

A source, speaking under condition of anonymity, said that a man on a motorcycle instigated a brawl with patrol members and managed to disarm one of the officers, turning their weapon against them before escaping to an unknown location.

Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, according to the source, promptly assembled a task force to locate and apprehend the suspect.

"Following his directives, the team swiftly zeroed in on the perpetrator, cornering him in the vicinity of al-Rashidia," the source said.

"As the suspect confronted the law enforcement officers, brandishing the weapon he had earlier seized, the officers had no choice but to respond with force", the source continued.

The exchange resulted in the assailant sustaining severe injuries, leading to his subsequent capture. However, the man eventually succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.