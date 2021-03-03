Biden: US still working to determine who is responsible for Ain Al-Assad attack

Shafaq News/ US President Joe Biden said the United States is working to determine who is responsible for the rockets attack that targeted the US-led division of the "Ain Al-Assad" military base in the Al-Anbar desert.

President Joe Biden's administration won't make a "hasty" decision in responding to the latest rocket attack targeting U.S. troops in Iraq, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

Psaki's comments came after at least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops. The Pentagon said a U.S. civilian contractor suffered a fatal "cardiac episode" while sheltering in place during the attack, but no other injuries were reported.

"If we assess a further response is warranted, we will take action again in a manner and time of our choosing and we reserve that option," Psaki told reporters, noting that Biden has been briefed on the attack.

"What we won't do is make a hasty or ill-informed decision that further escalates the [situation] or plays into the hands of our adversaries," she added.

The Iraqi military released a statement saying the attack did not cause significant losses.

Wednesday’s attack targeted the same base where Iran struck with a barrage of missiles in January last year in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani. Dozens of U.S. service members were injured, suffering concussions in that strike.

Wednesday’s attack comes two days before Pope Francis’ is scheduled to visit Iraq in a much anticipated trip that will include Baghdad, southern Iraq and in the northern city of Irbil.