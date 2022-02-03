Report

Biden: U.S. will continue to work with Iraqi army, Peshmerga, and SDF

Date: 2022-02-03T16:17:23+0000
Shafaq News/ U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States took every possible precaution to minimize civilian casualties in a U.S. special forces counter-terrorism raid in northwest Syria on Thursday.

Speaking at the White House, Biden also said Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi chose to blow himself up in cowardly act, adding that his administration would continue working with partners to keep up pressure on ISIS.

"This operation is a testament to America's reach and capability to take out terrorist threats no matter where they try to hide anywhere in the world," he said.

Biden said the US continues to work with allies, including the Syrian Democratic Forces, Iraqi security forces, Kurdish Peshmerga and more than 80 members of a global coalition.

"We remain vigilant. We remain prepared. Last night's operation took a major terrorist leader off the battlefield, and it sent a strong message to terrorists around the world: We will come after you and find you. Once again today, we continue our unceasing effort to keep the American people safe, and to strengthen security of allies and partners around the world," Biden said.

