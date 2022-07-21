Report

Berlin condemns the Zakho attack

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-21T18:39:37+0000
Shafaq News / The German Ministry of Foreign affairs condemned the attack that targeted Duhok governorate, in the Kurdistan Region.

The Ministry said in a statement, "the Federal Government condemns the attack on civilian targets in the province of Duhok, in the course of which a number of people have been killed and many others injured. Attacks on civilians are completely unacceptable. The protection of civilians must enjoy the highest priority under all circumstances."

"Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the families of the victims. We wish the survivors of the attack a full and speedy recovery."

It added, "Investigations into the circumstances of and responsibility for this attack must be conducted as a matter of urgency. The Federal Government sets great store by the respect for Iraq’s state sovereignty and by upholding international law."

"We will continue to support Iraq, including the Region of Kurdistan-Iraq, especially with regard to security issues and in the stabilisation of the country", the statement concluded.

