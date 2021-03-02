Report

Benedict XVI: Pope's Upcoming Trip to Iraq is "Important but Dangerous"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-02T08:06:02+0000
Shafaq News / Benedict XVI, who resigned as pontiff eight years ago, warned in an interview published Monday that Pope Francis' historic upcoming trip to Iraq was "dangerous."

"I think it's a very important trip," the 93-year-old pope emeritus, who lives in a monastery in the Vatican City, told the Corriere della Sera daily.

"Unfortunately, it comes at a very difficult time, which also makes it a dangerous trip: for reasons of security and for COVID-19."

"And then there's the unstable situation in Iraq. I will accompany Francis with my prayers."

Francis, 84, will become the first pope to visit Iraq when he begins a packed three-day trip on Friday.

But the pope, who like Benedict has been vaccinated against COVID-19, appears set on going — even if restrictions mean most Iraqis will have to follow the trip on television.

