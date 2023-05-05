Belgian police arrest Iraqi national

Shafaq News / Belgian police have arrested an Iraqi national suspected of being involved in a series of bombings in Baghdad as part of an al-Qaeda-affiliated cell.
Reuters reported that the suspect, who has been living in Belgium since 2015, is believed to be partially responsible for several bombings targeting the Green Zone in Baghdad in 2009 and 2010. These attacks resulted in the deaths of at least 376 people and injured over 2,300 others.
According to a statement by the Belgian public prosecutor, the attacks were carried out using car bombs targeting various government buildings and other locations.
The statement revealed that the suspect, whose name has not been published, was born in 1979, arrested on May 3rd, and has been charged with involvement in several terrorist murders, participation in the activities of a terrorist group, and involvement in war crimes and crimes against humanity.