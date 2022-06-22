Belarus handed over Iraq evidence of mass executions of Iraqi refugees by Poland

Shafaq News/ The Belarusian authorities said that it delivered the Iraqi delegation that visited Minsk information about the mass and secret executions of Iraqi refugees by Polish soldiers on the borders with Belarus.

The Investigative Committee held a working meeting with representatives of Iraq

On June 21, 2022, a working meeting with the delegation of the Republic of Iraq was held at the central office of the Investigative Committee.

The meeting was attended by the investigative committee officials, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Border Committee, and the Center for Human Rights.

“We provided the Iraqi side with information and materials on the progress and results of the investigation on crimes against the security of humankind, propaganda of war, and exposing people to danger.” The Committee said.

The Committee also handed over to the Iraqi delegation the facts about the “illegal actions of Poland including deportation, torture, which resulted in the death of refugees from the Middle East and Afghanistan, including Iraq.”

According to the Belarusian Committee, the Polish actions were discrimination based on race, nationality, ethnicity, and religion.

Belarusian investigators recorded criminal actions against 135 Iraqi persons who were injured due to “the use of violence and against them by the Polish security forces.”

Also, the Committee investigates “three facts of harm and illegal expulsion from the territory of the European Union to the Republic of Belarus, which led to the death of an Iraqi.”

On January 25, Polish border guards started constructing a 186-kilometer fence on the border with Belarus after thousands of migrants from the Middle East rushed to the border, trying to enter the European Union.