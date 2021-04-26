Behind closed doors, Parliamentary Health Committee prepares a report on the Ibn Khatib tragedy

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Committee for Health and Environment held a closed meeting to prepare a report on the Ibn Khatib tragedy.

A source in the Iraqi Parliament said today, Monday, "the committee's meeting will result in a fact-finding report on the tragedy of Ibn Khatib hospital."

The fire sparked by an Oxygen tank explosion in Ibn Khatib hospital in Baghdad designated for COVID-19 patients treatment resulted in 88 deaths and 110 injuries.

In the aftermath of the incident, PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi suspended the Minister of Health and Environment, Baghdad's Governor, and the Health Director of al-Rusafa/Baghdad.