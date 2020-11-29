Bayariq Al-Khair calls on Al-Kadhimi to resign from his position

Shafaq News / The head of the Bayariq Al-Khair parliamentary bloc, MP Muhammad Al-Khalidi, said on Sunday that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has one week to prove his "eagerness" towards Iraq through implementing the reform paper and submitting the 2021 budget to the council of Representatives, calling on him to submit his resignation in the event of the expiration of the period and his inability to achieve this matter.

Al-Khalidi said in a press statement today, "we had previously asked Al-Kadhimi to submit his resignation because we felt that the challenge and responsibility is greater than his capabilities. Many blamed us, although we do not have any personal attitude towards him as an Iraqi person whom we respect and appreciate, but Iraq and the Iraqi people are more important than everything else", indicating that, "the Iraqi situation on the security, economic, financial, and political levels, is moving towards real chaos."

"Al-Kadhimi warned against disrupting the payment of salaries for January of next year as the budget was not legislated. Strangely, the budget until the moment has not been discussed by the government yet, not to forget mentioning the reform paper, about which Al-Kadhimi talked day and night, but until the moment we have not seen it yet."

Al-Khalidi stressed the need for Al-Kadhimi, "to be clearer and frank with the Iraqi people, and not only through statements and action images, because the situation is unlikely to transform Iraq into a new Hollywood, as half of the governorates may drown from rain and the delay in salaries has become a nightmare for employees and their families."

The Council of Ministers recently approved what it called the white paper for economic and financial reform in Iraq.

But the paper has been criticized by officials and specialists, as they considered it one of the reasons for the high exchange rate of the dollar against the Iraqi dinar in the past few days.

Iraq has been suffering from a stifling financial crisis since the beginning of this year, as a result of the drop in oil prices on the global markets, as revenues from selling crude cover more than 95% of state expenditures.