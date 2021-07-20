Bayariq Al-Khair: Most political leaders are not convinced the elections will be held on time

Shafaq News/ The head of the Bayariq Al-Khair Parliamentary Bloc, Muhammad Al-Khalidi, said today that most leaders of the political forces do not want to hold the elections on their scheduled date.

Al-Khalidi told Shafaq News Agency, "There are problems with holding the elections on their scheduled date," noting, "the withdrawal of the Sadrist movement's leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, and his boycott of the elections is not arbitrary."

"The Sadrist public is very large and can make an impact. Its lack of conviction and participation in the elections may affect the public participation rate and may not exceed 10%", adding, "Most leaders of the political forces are not convinced that the elections will be held on time."

Al-Khalidi added, "August will decide whether the parliamentary elections will be held on their scheduled date, or will be postponed to April 2022. Postponing the elections is better than holding them incomplete with unconvinced participants."