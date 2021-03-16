Bayareq al-Khair: the Parliament is inclined towards amending the Federal Court law

Shafaq News/ The head of Bayariq Al-Khair Parliamentary Bloc, Muhammad Al-Khalidi, said that today's Parliamentary session dedicated to voting on the Federal Supreme Court bill would be "complicated" by the profound differences between the political forces in the Parliament.

Al-Khalidi said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "The House of Representatives is going to vote on the amendment bill of the Federal Court law after it voted on its paragraphs in yesterday's session, Monday."

"Some articles of the Federal Court bill are controversial between the political blocs and have not been resolved. For this reason, the Parliament is inclined towards amending the court law."

Al-Khalidi stressed, "Today's session is very complicated, given the disputed points that have not been resolved yet, and the scenario for today's session will be similar to yesterday's session."