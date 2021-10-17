Bayareq al-Khair: most Iraqis refrained from voting

Shafaq News/ The majority of the Iraqi people refrained from casting their ballots on the October polls, the head of "Bayareq al-Khair" bloc Muhammad Othman al-Khaledi said on Sunday.

"Only the parties' supporters participated in the elections," al-Khaledi said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "Iraqis did not have faith in its processes and results. The majority of the Iraqis averted from voting."

Al-Khaledi called for "comprehensive reforms to the political and electoral status quo to secure wider participation to all the Iraqi people and obtain results that achieve the goals of the election."

The head of Bayareq al-Khair bloc deemed the recent election a "conflict of money, power, and interests," stressing that "the voters' turnout is much lower than the announced, as per field data."