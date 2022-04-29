Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Bassem Khashan: al-Kadhimi's government is the most corrupt since 2003

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-29T12:42:43+0000
Bassem Khashan: al-Kadhimi's government is the most corrupt since 2003

Shafaq News/ Independent lawmaker Bassem Khashan on Friday ascribed Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government as "one of the most corrupt governments since 2003".

In a post he shared on Facebook, Khashan said, "the Chinese agreement does well in the large projects the government cannot complete. It is implemented by the Chinese companies themselves. The schools deal, on the other side, it is a corrupt one. The Chinese companies does nothing but pay the corrupts their shares of the revenues by awarding the construction of the schools to Iraqi contractors at half the price."

"There have never been a more corrupt government than al-Kadhimi's," he added.

In December 2021, Iraq has signed agreements with two Chinese companies to build 1,000 schools in the country in the space of two years.

related

Al-Kadhimi chairs an emergency meeting of the National Security Ministerial Council

Date: 2022-01-17 14:15:49
Al-Kadhimi chairs an emergency meeting of the National Security Ministerial Council

133 billion Iraqi dinars to finance the Iraqi Elections

Date: 2020-12-16 18:27:35
133 billion Iraqi dinars to finance the Iraqi Elections

Al-Kadhimi holds an emergency meeting to discuss challenges to Iraq's food security 

Date: 2022-03-06 16:30:50
Al-Kadhimi holds an emergency meeting to discuss challenges to Iraq's food security 

Al-Kadhimi makes the first statement about special polling

Date: 2021-10-08 13:23:28
Al-Kadhimi makes the first statement about special polling

U.S. to provide additional $155 million in humanitarian aid for Iraq

Date: 2021-07-24 06:07:54
U.S. to provide additional $155 million in humanitarian aid for Iraq

Putin invites al-Kadhimi to visit Russia

Date: 2021-11-30 12:50:47
Putin invites al-Kadhimi to visit Russia

Iraq, A mediator between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Date: 2021-04-28 17:50:49
Iraq, A mediator between Iran and Saudi Arabia

The Iraqi Forces Alliance applauds al-Kadhimi's visit to UAE

Date: 2021-04-04 13:34:27
The Iraqi Forces Alliance applauds al-Kadhimi's visit to UAE