Basra's human rights watchdog urges al-Sudani to address pollution, scrap taxes

Shafaq News/ Basra's higher commission for human rights urged Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani to scrap the taxes and pay heed to the endemic pollution in the city.

Al-Sudani arrived in Iraq's southern economic hub on an official visit earlier today, Sunday, to stay posted on the preparations for the regional football tournament "Khaleeji 25" the city is hosting tomorrow.

An official statement by the commission ascribed the city as the "eye of Iraq" and the "repository of its wealth", urging al-Sudani to take into consideration the challenges to human rights its residents face.

According to the statement, the commission demanded al-Sudani address the drug abuse in Basra and the poor conditions of prisons and rehabilitation facilities.

It also called for taking a "central decision" to deal with pollution and its consequences.

The statement called for granting Basra a full exemption from taxes to enable its people to cope with soaring poverty rates that affect 40% of its people.