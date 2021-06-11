Basra operations command sends security forces to the governorate's oil fields

Shafaq News/ The head of Basra operations command, Major General Ali Abdul-Hussein Al-Majidi, announced sending more security forces to Iraqi oil fields in the governorates.

This came during his meeting with the ExxonMobil oil company's staff in the West Qurna 1 field, attended by representatives of the Basra Oil Company, commanders, and officers charged with protecting the field, according to a statement issued by the Command today.

The statement quoted Al-Majidi saying, "The command has taken several security measures to facilitate the work of the oil companies. We will enhance the security presence and send additional forces to all oil fields.

Al-Majidi said that the security situation in the governorate is not affected by any security breaches.

He pointed out that all Iraqis, and the people of Basra in particular, are aware that the oil fields are "the backbone" of the Iraqi economy, and that all vital facilities, including the oil fields, are protected by the people of the governorate.