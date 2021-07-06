Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Basra is deprived from the revenue its own resources, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-06T10:37:57+0000
Basra is deprived from the revenue its own resources, MP says
Shafaq News/ Member of the Parliament for Basra, Omar al-Faez, demanded the Iraqi government and Ministry of Finance to pay the debts they owe to the southern governorate.

In a statement to Shafaq News agency, MP Saad al-Faez said, "Basra has many resources, particularly petrodollar and border areas. These funds accumulate in the central government."

Al-Faeq demanded establishing a special fund for the governorate from the income it generates and allow the local government to dispose it under financial regulatory mechanisms, "however, the central government refuses."

The MP said that those funds are under the disposal of the Ministry of Finance, indicating that Basra's Governor Saad al-Eidani had requested on multiple occasions allocating them to lagging and infrastructure projects but the Ministry refuses for lack of liquidity. 

"We, as MPs of Basra, continue to demand the Federal Government to dispose the funds of the governorate," he asserted. 

The local government of the oil-rich governorate accuse the federal ministries of halting the execution of the projects in the governorate and funding ministerial projects from the money allocated for construction.

related

security deployment in Basra

Date: 2020-08-19 21:29:40
security deployment in Basra

"The most dangerous" drug trafficker arrested in Al-Faw district

Date: 2021-05-12 09:23:03
"The most dangerous" drug trafficker arrested in Al-Faw district

Basra Police: a group of people tried to sabotage the demonstration

Date: 2020-12-04 17:23:12
Basra Police: a group of people tried to sabotage the demonstration

Al-Ghanmi dispatches a Special Force to Basra

Date: 2021-06-02 12:10:54
Al-Ghanmi dispatches a Special Force to Basra

Demonstrators storm the streets in four Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-03-15 08:26:16
Demonstrators storm the streets in four Iraqi governorates

Former governor of Basra released on bail 

Date: 2021-06-23 12:56:32
Former governor of Basra released on bail 

Basra local government warn from irresponsible social media pages

Date: 2020-08-24 06:07:43
Basra local government warn from irresponsible social media pages

34 arrests in the third phase of the security campaign in Basra

Date: 2020-09-09 13:18:23
34 arrests in the third phase of the security campaign in Basra