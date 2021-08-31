Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Basra governor demands the Federal Government to allow regionalizing Iraq's economic capital

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-31T12:40:39+0000
Basra governor demands the Federal Government to allow regionalizing Iraq's economic capital

Shafaq News/ The Governor of Basra, Asaad al-Eidani, attributed the demands to convert the southern governorate to a region to the marginalization the Federal Government exerts against Basra, calling the latter to abide by the constitution.

In his speech during the "RCD Forum 2021: Solutions" organized by the Rafidain Center for Dialogue, al-Eidani said, "the residents of Basra feel they are marginalized, despite being the economic capital of the country. For this reason, they demand regionalization."

"The constitution says that the Iraqi regime is federal. It must be administered via decentralization. The Iraqi state shall be strong to force this issue."

"Basra suffer from high water salinity. The Federal Government did not do anything in this regard. All the projects in this aspect are done by domestic effort."

In 2019, Basra's governorate council voted unanimously in favor of regionalizing Basra, calling other governorates that intend to join the region to take the same step."

The efforts to achieve this conquest have been underway since 2003. However, they hit an impasse because the Federal Government blocks the procedure.

related

An explosion from a roadside bomb hits a coalition convoy in Iraq's far south

Date: 2021-07-11 12:47:40
An explosion from a roadside bomb hits a coalition convoy in Iraq's far south

Basra: A physician passes away after losing the battle against COVID-19

Date: 2020-08-07 14:45:25
Basra: A physician passes away after losing the battle against COVID-19

Security forces thwart an IED attack in Basra

Date: 2021-06-13 06:56:37
Security forces thwart an IED attack in Basra

Iraqi activists publish a video of a protestor killed during Basra demonstrations

Date: 2020-11-06 16:59:12
Iraqi activists publish a video of a protestor killed during Basra demonstrations

Al-Kadhimi lands in Basra

Date: 2021-04-11 05:33:04
Al-Kadhimi lands in Basra

Protestors close a Turkish company in Basra

Date: 2020-09-11 18:26:41
Protestors close a Turkish company in Basra

Unknown gunmen open fire at an Iraqi official's house in Basra

Date: 2021-01-15 19:43:54
Unknown gunmen open fire at an Iraqi official's house in Basra

Security source denies the killing of an activist in Basra

Date: 2021-05-09 13:02:50
Security source denies the killing of an activist in Basra