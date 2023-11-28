Basra court sentences spouse of Iraqi lawmaker to six years for embezzlement

Shafaq News / The Basra Criminal Court sentenced the husband of lawmaker Zahra Al-Bajari to six years in prison for embezzling funds from the Basra Oil Company.

The verdict was based on Penal Code Article 316, amended Law No. 111 of 1969, in connection with Articles 47, 48, and 49.

The convict, Basil Abbas Ali Hassan Salman, was found guilty of collaborating in forging receipts during his tenure as the Central Production Department Manager at the Basra Oil Company.

He was accused of embezzling 171,750,000 Iraqi Dinars, representing delayed fines arising from four Green Land companies failing to deliver contracted materials to the Basra Oil Company.