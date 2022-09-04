Basra court issues arrest warrant against MP Zahra al-Bajari

Shafaq News / The Federal Ministry of oil announced, on Sunday, that an arrest warrant has been issued against MP Zahra al-Bajari.

The Ministry said in a statement that the Basra court of appeal issued an arrest warrant against al-Bajari on charges of misleading justice, the judiciary, and the public opinion, by submitting 35 baseless complaints against the current Minister of oil and former director-general of Basra oil company.

All complaints have been dismissed by the Court.

On March 8, the Ministry announced that it had contacted the Joint Operations Command to arrest al-Bajari, who is a member of al-Fatah coalition, based on the outcomes of an investigation warrant issued against her by the Integrity Commission.