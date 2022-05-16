Basra airport, Kuwaiti ports suspend work due to the bad weather 

Shafaq News / On Monday, Basra Airport suspended flights due to severe dust storms.

Baghdad, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Najaf airports also suspended today's flights.

The Poor visibility conditions forced the authorities to suspend all outbound and inbound flights.

The meteorologist Sadeq Attia said on Facebook that "the dust storm would continue until Tuesday noon, in the cities of the south and east of the country," also expecting that "it will be worse tomorrow morning."

Kuwait Ports Authority temporarily suspended the maritime traffic in the ports of Shuwaikh, Shuaiba, and Doha; due to the bad weather.

Many Iraqi governorates were shrouded in thick brown dust due to strong winds earlier this month.

A dust storm, also called a sandstorm, is a meteorological phenomenon common in arid and semi-arid regions. Dust storms arise when a gust front or other strong wind blows loose sand and dirt from a dry surface.