Basra Police: a group of people tried to sabotage the demonstration

Shafaq News / The Basra Police Command responded on Friday to accusations it faced for being "oppressive", indicating that there was a group of people who distorted the peaceful demonstrations and attacked the security forces.

The Basra Police Directorate stated in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "The demonstration was 100 percent peaceful, but some group of people who have no relation with the demonstrators, tried to sabotage the protests by insulting the security personnel who worked to protect them. They also threw stones, burned tires and blocked roads in some areas of the governorate.

The statement noted that 6 policemen and 3 officers were injured.