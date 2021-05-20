Basra Operations Commander: we will impose law by force if needed

Shafaq News/ The commander of Basra Operations Command, Major-General Ali Al-Majidi, pledged on Thursday to use "force" to impose law and security in the governorate.

Al-Majidi said in a statement on Thursday, “Imposing security and enforcing the law does not mean violating or diminishing the freedom of others,” adding, “We will not refrain from using force if it is necessary. Our goal is to impose the law."

He added, "When we order tightening measures in the security checkpoints in the periphery, what is really meant is to control the security in the center of the governorate."

Al-Majidi stressed, "We must not circumvent the law for the sake of our personal interests, and we will impose the law on everyone who wants it and from my father."

He concluded, "Our security forces are strong, capable, and ready. We have the courage and the ability to ward off danger to Basra and its people. There is no place for outlaws in it."

It is noteworthy that Major General Ali Abdul-Hussein Al-Majidi officially assumed his duties as commander of Basra operat