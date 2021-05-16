Basra Operations Command marks smuggling pathway in border areas

Shafaq News/ The Chief of the Basra Operations Command, Maj. Gen. Ali Abdul Hussein al-Majedi, visited today, Sunday, the headquarters of the Borders Authority in the governorate.

A press release of the Command quoted al-Majedi as saying, "after reviewing the border strip, we noticed some very close territories that might be used for smuggling operations, especially in the territories to the south of the area of authority."

Al-Majedi instructed conducting preemptive security operations in the marked areas and tighten security measures at the borders by deploying security cameras and drones.