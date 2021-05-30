Basra Governor expresses readiness to cooperate with Erbil

Shafaq News / Basra Governor, Asaad Al-Eidani, expressed during his visit to Erbil today his readiness to cooperate with the capital of the Kurdistan region.

According to an official statement, Erbil Governor, Omid Khushnaw, received today Al-Eidani, and member of the Iraqi Parliament, Aras Habib Muhammad Fayli.

Khushnaw emphasized the importance of enhancing relations, coordination, and cooperation between the two governorates, according to the statement.

For his part, the Governor of Basra expressed appreciation to Khushnaw for the warm reception he received, expressing readiness for any future cooperation with Erbil.