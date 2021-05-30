Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Basra Governor expresses readiness to cooperate with Erbil

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-30T21:06:08+0000
Basra Governor expresses readiness to cooperate with Erbil

Shafaq News / Basra Governor, Asaad Al-Eidani, expressed during his visit to Erbil today his readiness to cooperate with the capital of the Kurdistan region.

According to an official statement, Erbil Governor, Omid Khushnaw, received today Al-Eidani, and member of the Iraqi Parliament, Aras Habib Muhammad Fayli.

Khushnaw emphasized the importance of enhancing relations, coordination, and cooperation between the two governorates, according to the statement.

For his part, the Governor of Basra expressed appreciation to Khushnaw for the warm reception he received, expressing readiness for any future cooperation with Erbil.

related

Basra police carries out "the second phase" of a major security campaign

Date: 2020-08-30 12:26:37
Basra police carries out "the second phase" of a major security campaign

Details of Baghdad and Erbil joint military meeting disclosed

Date: 2020-10-13 10:58:25
Details of Baghdad and Erbil joint military meeting disclosed

A demonstration and an explosion in two southern governorates

Date: 2021-04-10 07:17:38
A demonstration and an explosion in two southern governorates

Erbil's cooperation contributed to the displaced people's return to al-Anbar, official says

Date: 2021-04-15 10:07:59
Erbil's cooperation contributed to the displaced people's return to al-Anbar, official says

Iraqi authorities evacuate "dangerous chemicals" containers from Basra ports

Date: 2021-02-05 14:05:18
Iraqi authorities evacuate "dangerous chemicals" containers from Basra ports

Anonymous gunmen kill a civic activist in Basra

Date: 2020-08-14 16:18:58
Anonymous gunmen kill a civic activist in Basra

Security reinforcements to Basra after Iranian pilgrims attempted to cross the borders

Date: 2020-09-18 12:45:20
Security reinforcements to Basra after Iranian pilgrims attempted to cross the borders

Truck drivers block the Mosul-Erbil road

Date: 2021-01-31 09:57:16
Truck drivers block the Mosul-Erbil road