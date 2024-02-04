Basra Government formation: No deal yet between Tasmeem and Coordination Framework

Shafaq News/ The political deadlock over the formation of the local government in Basra province continued on Sunday evening, as Tasmeem Alliance, headed by former Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani, announced that it had not reached a final agreement with the Coordination Framework.

Shukr Mahmoud, the representative of Tasmeem Alliance in Basra Provincial Council, said to Shafaq News Agency, "the negotiations between Tasmeem Alliance and the Coordination Framework are still ongoing without any interruption, but no conclusive deal has been made yet regarding the formation of the local government in Basra."

Furthermore, Mahmoud stated that Tasmeem Alliance is open to all possibilities regarding the formation of Basra government with or without the Coordination Framework, depending on the outcome of the negotiations, which may change at any time, especially as the session on Monday will be crucial for reaching an agreement on the formation of Basra government.

On the other hand, Iman Al-Maliki, the spokesperson for the Basra Bloc, which is part of the Coordination Framework, revealed on Saturday that the session of the Basra Provincial Council was postponed for the second time, due to the failure to resolve the dispute over the distribution of positions in the local government.

The formation of the local government in Basra province remained unresolved after the provincial elections on 18 December 2023. Tasmeem Alliance and the Coordination Framework, a coalition of several parties and blocs, were still in talks to reach an agreement, but no final deal had been made yet.

Basra Provincial Council had to delay its session twice due to the impasse over the distribution of positions in the local government.

After almost a decade, Iraq conducted provincial elections on 18 December 2023, covering 15 provinces, excluding those within the autonomous Kurdistan region. Basra, which registered a voter turnout of 45.6%, saw the Tasmeem Alliance win 10 seats, and the Coordination Framework, a coalition of several parties and blocs, pocketed 9 seats, followed by the Basra Bloc with 6 seats according to the country's election commission.