Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Barzani welcomes announcing March 6 "The National Day of Tolerance and Coexistence"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-06T17:35:59+0000
Barzani welcomes announcing March 6 "The National Day of Tolerance and Coexistence"

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, president of the Kurdistan Region, welcomed on Saturday the announcement of the "National Day of Tolerance and Coexistence" on the 6th of March of every year.

Barzani tweeted, "I welcome Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s declaration of March 6 as the National Day of Tolerance and Coexistence, as historic Papal visit continues in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region."

The Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi declared earlier today, Saturday, the 6th of March of every yea,r a national day of tolerance and coexistence, following the historic meeting of Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani and His Holiness Pope Francis

related

Al-Kadhimi to visit Erbil tomorrow

Date: 2020-09-09 14:21:38
Al-Kadhimi to visit Erbil tomorrow

Barzani meets a delegation of Al-Hikma movement

Date: 2020-09-29 11:07:08
Barzani meets a delegation of Al-Hikma movement

Solving the Erbil-Baghdad issues the key to the stability of Iraq, Barzani says

Date: 2020-12-21 15:17:49
Solving the Erbil-Baghdad issues the key to the stability of Iraq, Barzani says

Nechirvan Barzani to visit Baghdad after the holidays

Date: 2020-12-29 09:21:16
Nechirvan Barzani to visit Baghdad after the holidays

The Prime Ministers of Iraq and Kurdistan commends the approval of the Yazidi Survivors law

Date: 2021-03-01 21:20:50
The Prime Ministers of Iraq and Kurdistan commends the approval of the Yazidi Survivors law

Al-Hakim met with Barzani today and discussed early elections

Date: 2020-09-02 14:21:46
Al-Hakim met with Barzani today and discussed early elections