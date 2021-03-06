Barzani welcomes announcing March 6 "The National Day of Tolerance and Coexistence"

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, president of the Kurdistan Region, welcomed on Saturday the announcement of the "National Day of Tolerance and Coexistence" on the 6th of March of every year.

Barzani tweeted, "I welcome Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s declaration of March 6 as the National Day of Tolerance and Coexistence, as historic Papal visit continues in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region."

The Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi declared earlier today, Saturday, the 6th of March of every yea,r a national day of tolerance and coexistence, following the historic meeting of Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani and His Holiness Pope Francis