Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Barzani: we are ready to be part of any initiative that achieves security and stability 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-16T10:54:06+0000
Barzani: we are ready to be part of any initiative that achieves security and stability 

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, reiterated his support for any initiative that leads to achieving security and stability in Iraq.

 In his speech at the Peace and Security Forum in the Middle East, Barzani said, "We in the Kurdistan Region were, are, and will remain ready to take the initiative in achieving security and stability, and this matter should be a priority for the next Iraqi government, in addition to the displaced's return to their homes."

"We in the Kurdistan Region will remain a factor in achieving security, stability, and coexistence, whether in Iraq or outside it, and we are ready to cooperate with all parties to face the challenges facing the country", he added.

related

Nechirvan Barzani to visit Baghdad after the holidays

Date: 2020-12-29 09:21:16
Nechirvan Barzani to visit Baghdad after the holidays

President Barzani meets Ammar al-Hakim

Date: 2021-04-11 06:32:38
President Barzani meets Ammar al-Hakim

President Barzani meets with the new Iranian President

Date: 2021-08-06 08:35:18
President Barzani meets with the new Iranian President

The Prime Ministers of Iraq and Kurdistan commends the approval of the Yazidi Survivors law

Date: 2021-03-01 21:20:50
The Prime Ministers of Iraq and Kurdistan commends the approval of the Yazidi Survivors law

Nechirvan Barzani meets Haider al-Abadi in Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-11 12:46:25
Nechirvan Barzani meets Haider al-Abadi in Baghdad

President Barzani discusses with Raisi enhancing relations between the two countries

Date: 2021-08-06 12:44:20
President Barzani discusses with Raisi enhancing relations between the two countries

Barzani welcomes announcing March 6 "The National Day of Tolerance and Coexistence"

Date: 2021-03-06 17:35:59
Barzani welcomes announcing March 6 "The National Day of Tolerance and Coexistence"

President Barzani exchange views with a Senior Sadrist leader

Date: 2021-04-11 17:11:41
President Barzani exchange views with a Senior Sadrist leader