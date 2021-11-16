Barzani: we are ready to be part of any initiative that achieves security and stability 

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, reiterated his support for any initiative that leads to achieving security and stability in Iraq.

In his speech at the Peace and Security Forum in the Middle East, Barzani said, "We in the Kurdistan Region were, are, and will remain ready to take the initiative in achieving security and stability, and this matter should be a priority for the next Iraqi government, in addition to the displaced's return to their homes."

"We in the Kurdistan Region will remain a factor in achieving security, stability, and coexistence, whether in Iraq or outside it, and we are ready to cooperate with all parties to face the challenges facing the country", he added.