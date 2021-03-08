Report

Barzani supports Al-Kadhimi’s initiative

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-08T11:44:07+0000
Barzani supports Al-Kadhimi’s initiative

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani expressed on Monday support for the political initiative announced by the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

“I support the invitation of the Prime Minister, Mr. Al-Kadhimi, to hold a national dialogue among the Iraqi parties and to conduct a real and deep dialogue to reach a final agreement and find solutions to the problems of the Kurdistan Region with the federal Iraqi government in accordance with the constitution." Barzani said in a tweet.

On Monday, Al-Kadhimi called on the Iraqi government opponents to engage a "frank and open national dialogue" based on "security, peace, and prosperity" of Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi today, "the government is committed to the will of the people to ensure security, peace, reconstruction, and prosperity," calling on the different components to join hands as Pope and Sayyid al-Sistani's joined theirs.

The Prime Minister invited "the different political forces, popular and youth actors, as well as the government opponents" to "the dialogue table.”

