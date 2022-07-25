Barzani's advisor on the presidency dispute: let the Kurdistan parliament decide

Shafaq News/ A senior advisor to the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, called on the rival Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to pursue consensus over the presidency of Iraq inside the parliament of the Kurdistan region.

"The presidency of the republic is an electoral entitlement to the people of Kurdistan," Arafat Karam, who is in charge of the Iraqi affairs in the Barzani headquarters, said in a tweet on Monday.

"If you are seeking a consensus solution, let the parliament of the region decide and refrain from impeding the formation of the government," he concluded.