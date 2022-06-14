Barzani's adviser refuses to comment on al-Musawi's statements 

Shafaq News / The Special Adviser to the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Haidar, refused to respond to the "disrespect" that Hamed al-Musawi, the member of al-Fatah coalition, showed in his statements about the Kurdish component and al-Siyada coalition.

Haidar said in a tweet on Tuesday, "we refuse to comment on Mr. Hamed al-Musawi's disrespectful remarks."

He indicated that the Kurdish community has an "honorable history" with respectful Shiite clerics, political leaders, noting that together they should solve the crises the country is going through.

"The Kurdish leadership, represented by President Barzani, is a whole honorable history of struggle", he added.

Earlier, al-Musawi said in a televised interview that the Coordination Framework (CF)will force the Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halboosi, and the head of the KDP, Masoud Barzani, to be part of a government coalition led by the CF.

He also hinted that there are six military brigades deployed on the borders with the Kurdistan Region, in an attempt to pressure other parties.

For its part, the office of the head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Ameri, condemned and fully rejected al-Musawi's statements.