Barzani hosts the French and German ambassadors

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, met today the German and French ambassadors to Iraq, Ole Diehl, and Bruno Aubert.

According to a statement issued by the regional government, the ambassadors expressed their countries' readiness to enhance the prospects for cooperation with the Kurdistan Region, indicating that there is an opportunity to develop relations with the region.

The Prime Minister thanked Germany and France for their assistance to the Kurdistan Region, especially in facing terrorism.

Furthermore, Barzani affirmed that resolving the Baghdad-Erbil outstanding problems and reaching an agreement –under the constitution- would benefit all citizens in Iraq.

Additionally, the meeting emphasized the importance of implementing the Sinjar Agreement and bringing peace and stability to the region.

It is worth noting that the region's delegation had arrived in Baghdad yesterday for a new round of discussions regarding the Kurdistan Region's share in the current year's federal budget.