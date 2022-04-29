Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Barzani headquarters denies claims about al-Sadr's response to leader Barzani 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-29T17:41:20+0000
Barzani headquarters denies claims about al-Sadr's response to leader Barzani 

Shafaq News / The Barzani headquarters commented on reports claiming that Muqtada al-Sadr's did not respond to leader Masoud Barzani's calls.

The headquarters denied in a statement the allegations made by some Iraqi and Kurdish media institutions, noting that the relationship between Barzani and al-Sadr is very solid and is based on respect and mutual trust. 

The statement added that some parties spread such rumors to cover up their failure in the political process, and took advantage of the Ramadan month break to serve their interest.

related

Masoud Barzani and al-Sadr to launch probe into IRGC's "Israeli base" allegations

Date: 2022-03-13 12:33:39
Masoud Barzani and al-Sadr to launch probe into IRGC's "Israeli base" allegations

Coordination Framework to discuss Barzani's initiative later today

Date: 2022-02-01 11:41:54
Coordination Framework to discuss Barzani's initiative later today

Masoud Barzani, Al-Sadr, Al-Halbousi, Al-Khanjar share their “victory”

Date: 2022-03-23 19:04:16
Masoud Barzani, Al-Sadr, Al-Halbousi, Al-Khanjar share their “victory”

KDP and the Sadrist confirm their coherent Alliance

Date: 2022-02-05 17:40:58
KDP and the Sadrist confirm their coherent Alliance

Barzani and al-Sadr agree on holding a meeting for the trilateral alliance leaders

Date: 2022-02-17 14:42:42
Barzani and al-Sadr agree on holding a meeting for the trilateral alliance leaders

Leaders of the trilateral coalition to meet after al-Halboosi's Cairo visit ends; source

Date: 2022-02-19 13:34:00
Leaders of the trilateral coalition to meet after al-Halboosi's Cairo visit ends; source

The triple alliance to develop a political road map with KDP's head, sources

Date: 2022-02-22 20:49:43
The triple alliance to develop a political road map with KDP's head, sources

Official: Sadrist's decision not to run for the elections is final

Date: 2021-08-06 16:41:29
Official: Sadrist's decision not to run for the elections is final