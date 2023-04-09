Barzani discusses relations with US ambassador in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, in Baghdad on Saturday evening.

According to a statement released by the Presidency of the Region on Sunday, the meeting focused on the US relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as their mutual cooperation and the agreement between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal Government regarding oil exports, which was described as a positive step.

Romanowski expressed her country's interest in the Erbil-Baghdad dialogue and finding solutions to their problems. She also reaffirmed the US support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The statement further revealed that a number of issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

On Saturday, the President of the Kurdistan Region visited Baghdad to participate in the central ceremony of the Badr organization commemorating the death of its founder, the religious leader Mohammed Baqir al-Sadr. He also met with the four presidencies and several political leaders to discuss the latest developments in the Iraqi political arena and the relations between Erbil and Baghdad.