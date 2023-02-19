Barzani discusses enhancing archaeological knowledge with Italian Minister

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met on Sunday with Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani, on the sidelines of the Munich security conference.

A statement by the presidency of the region said that the two parties discussed strengthening ties between the two countries, and Italy's will to share its experience with the Region in the field of archaeology.

The Minister expresses his country's willingness to enhance its relations with Erbil in the fields of economy, security, politics, and investment.

For his part, President Barzani welcomed the Italian companies wishing to invest in the region, and pledged to provide the required assistance to facilitate their work.