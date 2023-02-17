Barzani discusses Erbil-Baghdad differences with al-Sudani

Shafaq News / President Nechirvan Barzani concluded the first round of his meetings today in Germany on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference by meeting with Mr. Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq.

The meeting focused on the latest developments in the ongoing talks between Erbil and Baghdad and their efforts to resolve their differences. The status of the Iraqi economy including the budget, the challenges facing the country, and Iraq’s position in the wider region were highlighted.

Both sides commended the continuation of the Erbil-Baghdad negotiations on the basis of the Constitution, and agreed that the current state of Iraq and the challenges facing the country require the collective efforts of all sides and communities.

Also in the meeting, the latest visit of the Iraqi delegation to the US and the measures taken by the Iraqi Federal Government to protect the Iraqi economy, Iraq’s relations with the neighboring and regional countries, and preserving peace and stability along the borders were also highlighted.