Barzani denies political obstacles to oil export resumption

Shafaq News / In a statement on Thursday, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, dispelled rumors of political decisions by the federal government or political factions hindering the resumption of the region's oil exports, attributing the delay to technical procedures.

Barzani emphasized, "There is no political decision in Baghdad against the resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan Region. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has assured me that he is working on the return of exports and that Iraq has lost revenues of 450,000 barrels of oil per day. Consequently, there is no political impediment, but merely technical measures to be addressed for the region to resume pumping oil toward Turkey."

Moreover, Barzani elaborated on the financial needs of both the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal Government of Iraq, stating, "Both governments have employees, pensioners, and multiple financial commitments. We are in dire need of any additional financial revenues, and hence, we are working diligently to resume oil exports."