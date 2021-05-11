Barzani condemns the repeated targeting of Iraqi demonstrators

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed concern about the recurrent targeting of activists and demonstrators in central and southern Iraq.

Barzani tweeted, "we follow with great concern the continued threats against Iraqi demonstrators and the repeated targeting and assault against them."

He added, "We strongly condemn these acts, which accelerates unrest and complications in the country," stressing, "this must be put to an end and the perpetrators must be brought to justice."

President Barzani's tweet comes against the backdrop of Ihab al-Wazni's assassination, leader of the popular movement in Karbala.

On Monday, a security source reported that al-Furat satellite correspondent, Ahmed Hassan, was shot and seriously injured by unidentified gunmen in al-Diwaniyah governorate.

In August 2020, the Iraqi government announced that 560 demonstrators and security personnel were killed during the protests in various cities in Iraq, including dozens of activists who unknown persons assassinated.