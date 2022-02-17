Barzani and al-Sadr agree on holding a meeting for the trilateral alliance leaders

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-17T14:42:42+0000

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, on Thursday discussed over a phone call with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, the steps the trilateral alliance shall take to expedite the formation of the Iraqi central government. According to a joint statement issued by the two leaders, a meeting might bring together the leaders of the alliance's member parties in the near future. The bloc of the firebrand Shiite cleric, already the biggest in the October 10 election, has been mobilizing impetus behind a "National Majority Government", challenging the status quo "consensus governments", the forces of the Shiite Coordination Framework have been lobbying for. al-Sadr has said he will ally himself with whoever puts Iraq's national interests first. That is an indication that he may exclude some Iran-backed Shiite blocs in favor of parties with cross-sectarian support. The Sadrist movement, the Sunni al-Siyada alliance, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party joined hands in what became known later as the trilateral alliance.

